Dr Munawar Hussain assumes charge as acting VC SSUET

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Dr. Munawar Hussain assumed charge as the Acting Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman of the SSUET, Dr. Hussain brings with him vast experience in administration and management with entrepreneurial skills.

He has been associated with Sindh Medical Centre, Hilal-e-Ahmer as Director for the last 35 years.

He is one of the senior members of the Managing Committee of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association (AMUOBA).

He is also the Honorary General Secretary of the IDA RIEU Welfare Association and is engaged in philanthropic and humanitarian work in the education and health sectors.

In his introductory meeting with officials, faculty, and staff of the University, he resolved to strengthen the legacy of the University in the days to come during the interim period of his stewardship.