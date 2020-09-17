UrduPoint.com
Dr Murad Blamed PML-N Govt For Undermining Punjab Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:20 PM

Dr Murad blamed PML-N govt for undermining Punjab institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab school education Minister Dr Murad Raas Thursday blamed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were responsible for undermining national institutions in previous regimes.

Talking to a private news channel, he alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) transferred the money abroad by looting the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in the supremacy of the rule of law and was taking steps to strengthen ruined democratic institutions and promote democracy at grassroots level, he added.

Muraad Raas further assured that police culture would be changed for ever with bringing reforms, adding, previous PML-N government looted national resources in the name of democracy.

Government has been chalking out a new strategy in consultation with all stakeholders for extermination of corruption from all departments including police department, he added.

Minister stressed that department of police will have to restore its credibility in the public eye and police officers are public servants so they should facilitate and redress the complainants in the best possible manner.

He said his government wants to see Punjab Police develop on the pattern of K-P Police, adding , performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was much better than that of previous governments of the PPP and PML-N.

