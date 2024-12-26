Dr. Musadik meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and deliberated on national development and public welfare issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Masood Malik on Thursday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and deliberated on national development and public welfare issues.

During the meeting, Dr Musadik Malik reiterated the government’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to improve citizens' lives, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum. “The government is fully dedicated to ensuring public welfare and addressing pressing issues through effective measures,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman presented suggestions regarding ongoing development projects in his constituency.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to complete these projects promptly, ensuring their successful execution to maximize benefits for the people.

Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman also attended the meeting.