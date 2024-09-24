Dr Musadik meets with officials of China National Offshore Oil Corporation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik on Monday met with officials from the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), a leading player in oil and gas exploration.

According to a news release, both sides agreed on a roadmap for future investments.

The Vice President of CNOOC said that Pakistan remains a priority for the company in its global cooperation efforts.

Dr Musadik underscored Pakistan's growing energy needs and expressed confidence that joint efforts with CNOOC would enhance exploration activities to help meet the country’s increasing energy demands.