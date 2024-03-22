Open Menu

Dr Musadik, US Ambassador Discuss Investment Opportunities

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik and Ambassador of the United States, Donald Blome Friday discussed technology transfer, investment opportunities, capacity-building initiatives in the energy sector, and regional projects.

During the meeting with Dr Malik, the ambassador extended his congratulations on assuming the office and expressed high hopes for the transformation of the energy sector.

The minister appreciated Ambassador Blome for always extending his support and reaffirmed that together, both countries can achieve shared energy goals.

Ways and means to promote a sustainable carbon-friendly footprint, renewables, and green hydrogen were also discussed, said a news release.

The minister highlighted Pakistan's commitment to fostering stronger ties with the United States. He apprised the ambassador regarding Pakistan's vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in the minerals sector.

Ambassador Blome informed the minister that a high-level economic dialogue is scheduled to be held in April in Washington, where energy-related matters, including minerals, would take centre stage.

