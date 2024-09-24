Open Menu

Dr Musadik Visits Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Metals Holding Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik Monday visited Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Metals Holding Company, a leading firm specializing in mining, geology, mineral exploration, and processing.

Dr Musadik, who is on a visit to China, underscored Pakistan's vast mineral resources and expressed optimism that the partnership with Shaanxi Non-Ferrous would modernize the country's mining sector, said a news release.

He highlighted the importance of geological surveys in mineral discovery and announced plans to enhance the Geological Survey of Pakistan's capabilities with support from the Chinese company.

The Chairman of Shaanxi Non-Ferrous Metals expressed confidence in the potential for fruitful cooperation, reaffirming that China viewed Pakistan as a reliable partner, friend, and neighbor.

Both sides appointed focal persons to explore joint ventures in mining valuable resources such as gold, copper, and other metals.

