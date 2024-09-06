Open Menu

Dr. Musadik Visits Shaheed Major Usman Ullah's Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Dr. Musadik visits Shaheed Major Usman Ullah's residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Friday, visited the residence of Shaheed Major Usman Ullah to pay his respects and offer condolences to the family.

Major Usman Ullah embraced martyrdom on August 6, 2015, during a rescue mission when his helicopter crashed in Mansehra.

In recognition of his bravery and service to the nation, he was posthumously awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat.

While honoring Major Usman Ullah's sacrifice, he said, "The country thrives on the sacrifices of its martyrs."

Speaking to the martyr's children, he said, "We are all proud of your father's great sacrifice."

Dr. Musadik Malik said that the blood of martyrs is a debt upon the nation and offered prayers for the elevation of Major Usman Ullah’s rank in the hereafter.

