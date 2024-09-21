Dr Musadik visits YanChang petroleum to strengthen energy cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, visited YanChang Petroleum, a leading Chinese energy company, on Saturday to promote international cooperation in the energy sector.

The visit took place on the sidelines of the 8th Silk Route Expo in Xi'an, China, according to a news release received here.

Discussions focused on key areas such as oil and gas exploration, refinery collaboration, integrated coal industrial complexes, and technological innovations.

He emphasized the importance of international partnerships to meet growing energy demands."Pakistan and China share common goals in ensuring energy security. This visit offers an opportunity to explore new avenues of cooperation that align with both nations' commitments to innovation in the energy sector," the minister said.

The visit also included a tour of YanChang Petroleum’s advanced facilities, where the minister was briefed on the company’s latest technological advancements, including renewable energy integration and carbon capture initiatives.

The discussions paved the way for potential oil and gas exploration joint ventures.

YanChang Petroleum’s Deputy Chief Manager said, "This visit has laid the foundation for future cooperation. After in-depth exchanges, we see great potential for collaboration. Pakistani companies will now engage in detailed discussions on the technical and commercial aspects of various prospective projects."

YanChang Petroleum is one of China’s leading energy companies, with a diversified portfolio spanning oil and gas exploration, production, refining, pipelines, and the integration of coal and electrification.

The company also has significant investments in producing advanced chemicals, such as ethanol, and is committed to driving innovation in the energy sector.