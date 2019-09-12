Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha retires on Friday

Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha will retire as a professor of surgery on Friday on attaining the age of superannuation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha will retire as a professor of surgery on Friday on attaining the age of superannuation.

The health department source told APP on Thursday that Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha would continue as vice chancellor as it was a tenured post.

He brushed aside rumors that he might step down as VC, adding that he had got vacant, post rooms occupied by Pakistan Post, DMS office, nursing school building at the Nishtar Hospital for making his secretariat.