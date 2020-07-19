UrduPoint.com
Dr Mustafa Kamal Rendered Exemplary Services For Coronavirus Patients:CM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

Dr Mustafa Kamal rendered exemplary services for coronavirus patients:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Nishtar Medical University Multan martyred Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal rendered exemplary services for the treatment of affected coronavirus patients on the front line.

He expressed these views while talking to the family members of Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha telephonicaly on Sunday, handout said.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over his martyrdom.

Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the invaluable services rendered by Dr Mustafa in the medical and education fields.

He remarked that Dr Mustafa would be nominated for 'National Civil Award'on account of performing appreciable services.

The CM said that the heirs of martyred Dr Mustafa would be granted martyred package and added that keeping official residence facility for his family would remain intact.

