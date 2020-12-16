Dr Nabi Bux Baloch remembered on his 103rd birth anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat paid rich tributes to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his 103rd birth anniversary celebrated on Wednesday.

He said that Dr. Baloch conducted various researches of international level on a variety of subjects.

He was peaking at the cake cutting ceremony of Dr Baloch's 103rd birth anniversary held at Dr N.A. Baloch Chair of Benazir Convention Centre, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The ceremony was organized under the auspices of Dr. N. A. Baloch Research Foundation in collaboration with the department of Sindhi.

The Vice Chancellor said that as Dr Baloch follower, he didn't think anyone could match the late researcher's contribution. He observed that Dr Baloch had achieved greatness through utter hard work, commitment, dedication and devotion adding that he did not create space for himself at the cost of others.

Dr. Burfat eulogized Dr Baloch for writing in depth on Ranikot to prove that the Talpurs built the fort under the supervision of Wali Mohammad Leghari. "Dr Baloch had in fact revived Sindh," the Vice Chancellor said and added that he was actually the benefactor of Sindhi people who gave them consciousness to seek quality education and opt for research.

He said most of Dr Baloch's work was either in English or Persian that's why people abroad knew him quite well. He said only some international level research could match his work.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor along with the officers, faculty, employees and literary figures reached at the mausoleum of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch and laid a wreath.