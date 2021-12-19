Dr Nabi Bux Baloch remembered on his 104th birth anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Renowned scholar and researcher Dr Nabi Bux Baloch was remembered on his104th birth anniversary for which a seminar as well a book launching ceremony was organized by Dr NA Baloch Foundation in collaboration with Sindhi Language Authority and Endowment Fund Trust for Preservation Heritage of Sindh on Sunday.

Addressing the seminar, literary figures termed Dr Baloch an scholar of international caliber and said Dr Baloch had completed his work on the basis of his research.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar Soomro said the literary and research work of Dr Baloch had been translated in different languages of the world.

Dr Baloch had criticized the book of Ali Kofi published in the United States regarding Arab Invasion of Sindh and rejected all excerpts given in the book.

SLA chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi said Sindhi Language Authority was established in 1990 and Dr Baloch was its first chairman.Dr Baloch did great work for promotion of folk literature, history and "Latifiyat" and young scholars must take his work as source material to complete their research work, Dr Manjhi suggested.

Dr Arif Noshahi from Rawalpindi said Dr NA Baloch was a world class scholar who did his work in seven different languages and he was recognized all over the world for his untiring work.