Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, eminent educator and former IIUI Vice President, passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Professor Dr. Nabi Bux Jumani, the former Vice President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and a distinguished academic, has passed away following surgery.

His funeral prayers will be held on Sunday at 9:00 AM at London Town Park, Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

Dr. Jumani, who also served as Acting President of IIUI, was a prominent figure in academia with a career that spanned over three decades. He held several key positions at IIUI, including Vice President of Administration, Finance, and Planning, as well as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences. His contributions to online and distance learning were particularly significant, and he played an instrumental role in shaping the university’s educational programs.

In addition to his administrative roles, Dr. Jumani was a Professor of Education, Director of the Directorate of Distance Education at IIUI, and served as Programme Coordination Officer at the Federal Ministry of Education.

At the time of his passing at age 58, Dr. Jumani had amassed more than 31 years of experience in the field of education. He began his career with the Federal Ministry of Education in December 1993. Dr. Jumani held a PhD in Education from Allama Iqbal Open University and completed post-doctoral studies in Distance Education at Deakin University in Australia.

A leading figure in distance education, he authored over 100 research papers and contributed 11 chapters to educational curricula. Dr. Jumani also served as Editor for the International Journal of Distance Education and the Asian Journal of Distance Education, leaving behind a lasting legacy in academic leadership and educational policy reforms.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Dr. Jumani was awarded the Best University Teacher Award by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan in 2015.

IIUI Rector Prof. Dr. Samina Malik and President Dr. Muhammad Sarwar expressed profound sorrow over his passing, calling it an irreparable loss to the university. Tributes from the broader education community have highlighted the lasting impact of his work, noting that his absence leaves a significant void in Pakistan's educational landscape.

Members of IIUI's board of Governors, including Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwer, Judge of the Federal Shariat Court; Dr. Muhammad Aamir Tuaseen; Prof. Dr. Naseer Ahmed Akhtar; and Maulana Saeed Yousaf, also conveyed their heartfelt condolences. They prayed for strength and patience for Dr. Jumani’s grieving family.

Former IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Former President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, and Former Vice President Prof. Dr. Sahibzada Sajid ur Rehman expressed deep grief, emphasizing that the loss of Dr. Jumani is immeasurable. They described him as an inspiring figure whose work and compassionate nature touched countless lives, and whose legacy of dedication and kindness will continue to inspire future generations.

The IIUI teaching staff, officers, and students have all expressed profound sorrow, mourning the loss of a world-class academician, exceptional administrator, and compassionate leader. Dr. Jumani’s unwavering dedication to education, humanity, and the rights of university employees has left an indelible mark, and his absence will be deeply felt across the university community.