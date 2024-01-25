Dr Nadeem bans sugary products in health ministry

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Thursday announced to ban serving of sugary products in his ministry, asking other ministries to follow this after the advisory to be issued soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Thursday announced to ban serving of sugary products in his ministry, asking other ministries to follow this after the advisory to be issued soon.

He was addressing a seminar jointly organized by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, PANAH and other civil society organizations to address the issues of excessive use of sugary drinks and their fatal impact on human health.

He said,"We committed to strengthen all initiatives to address health hazards associated with sweetened beverages."

The minister said that our commitment to addressing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) was deeply embedded in our National Health Vision, which led to the development of the NCDs Action Framework. Aligned with global targets, this framework outlines our strategic actions to tackle current challenges.

He said recognizing the impact of sweetened beverages on public health, the ministry was working diligently to regulate trans fatty acids to no more than two percent of the total fats in all foods.

Dr. Nadeem Jan added that through collaboration with the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, we aim to enforce front-of-pack nutrition labeling and warning signs on foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

He said that the ministry’s partnership with the Federal board of Revenue involves increasing excise taxes on ultra-processed foods, particularly sugary drinks.

He added this fiscal measure was a vital step to discourage the consumption of unhealthy products and promote better dietary choices.

The minister said, "We are committed to ensuring a healthy diet in public procurements and official meetings, setting an example for the entire nation."

Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), President, Major General (Retd) Masud ur Rehman Kiani said that focus should be on preventive health which was the most effective way to combat NCDs.

He said that unhealthy diet was among the major risk factors to many NCDs like heart diseases, diabetes, stroke, liver and kidney diseases.

He said that sweet drinks and ultra-processed foods are among the major unhealthy diets that people were consuming excessively.

He said that policies to reduce the consumption of these unhealthy foods will improve public health significantly.

“Increasing tax on sugar sweetened beverages is an evidence based policy to reduce its consumption and related chronic diseases."

He said that there was a strong public support for this policy change as per opinion poll conducted by Pakistan Health Research Council in 2021.

"However, it was recommended to earmark the collected revenue, fully or partially to public health and nutrition programs for an increased effectiveness of the policy, “said by Munawar Hussain, consultant at Global Health Advocacy Incubator.

“Sugary drinks are the largest source of sugar intake in our diet. Failing prompt and decisive action, the number of people living with diabetes will surge to 62 million by the year 2045."

"These drinks not only pose a serious threat to public health but also to economy of the country," Col (Rtd) Dr. Shakeel Mirza, a leading health expert said.

Ms. Afshan Tehsin Bajwah, former Chairperson at National Commission on the Rights of Child, appreciated the Ministry of Health and PANAH for organizing this important dialogue and working together for public welfare.

General Secretary, PANAH, Sanaullah Ghumman said that beverage industry uses several tactics to mislead policy makers to derail the public health agenda.

He said, "We need to carefully monitor and keep an eye on such tactics. We must prioritize public health and help save precious lives of people."