Dr Nadeem condemns attack on polio officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Friday strongly condemned the attack on polio officer Dr. Abdul Rehman in Bajaur.

"I am deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Dr. Abdul Rahman on polio duty," Dr. Nadeem Jan said in a statement.

He said that he was in constant contact with the family of Dr. Abdul Rahman after receiving the news of the attack.

"I Instructed to transfer Dr. Abdul Rehman to Islamabad for the best medical treatment but before transferring to Islamabad, he expired."

He said that Dr. Abdul Rahman's killers will be arrested and set a lesson.

He said that such cowardly acts cannot shake our resolve.