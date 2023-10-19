Dr. Nadeem directs to improve PNC performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan has issued instructions to improve the performance of the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) through innovative steps.

Chairing a meeting here Thursday, the minister directed to establish a one-window cell for the registration of paramedics on urgent basis. He said that immediate steps should be taken for digitization of Nursing Council. He said that Lady Health Workers should be brought under Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council. There should be a focal person for HEC in Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council to ensure communication and consultation with HEC in matters related to the curriculum, the minister said.

He assured that Ministry of Health will provide assistance in preparation of regulations under PNMC Act 2023. The international organizations should be contacted for technical support to PNMC, said the Minister.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said effective steps should be taken to increase the number of nurses in hospitals according to international standards. A comprehensive strategy is being devised to enhance the efficiency of nurses, he said and directed that special steps should be taken regarding the education and career planning of nurses. Nursing is the backbone of the health sector and practical steps are being taken for its improvement, he expressed.