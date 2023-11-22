Dr. Nadeem Jan meets British Minister of State for Health

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday met British Minister of State for Health, Andrew Stephenson to discuss further bolstering cooperation in the health sector between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday met British Minister of State for Health, Andrew Stephenson to discuss further bolstering cooperation in the health sector between the two countries.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations and increasing cooperation in various fields of health were discussed.

Dr. Nadeem Jan appreciated continued support from the British government in diverse areas of the health sector in Pakistan.

The British Health Minister appreciated Pakistan's position in the nutrition sector. “We will continue the malnutrition program as per our vision.

Apart from supplying nutritional supplements, we will also set up plants in Pakistan.”

Dr Nadeem Jan shared a partnership with the Kirk Foundation and Junaid Family Foundation. It has been agreed to build this plant in Pakistan through the transfer of technology.

“With this initiative, we will not only be able to fulfil our needs, but we can also export them to the world,” He added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan extended an invitation to his counterpart to participate in the Global Health Security Summit being held on January 10-11 in Islamabad in which top health leadership and delegations from different countries will participate.

The minister said we would welcome if the British Government considered to co-host this historic summit.

The British Health Minister expressed his happiness and said that he would respond to the offer soon.

Appreciating Pakistan's health security agenda, the British Health Minister ensured his full cooperation on the security agenda.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said reforms are being undertaken on a large scale in the health sector of Pakistan.

He said, “Universal Health Coverage is our top agenda. Concerted steps are underway to ensure universal health coverage.”

He said that 500 basic health units across the country will be upgraded within two months.