Dr Nadeem Launches App For Drugs' Registration

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Dr Nadeem launches app for drugs' registration

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday launched app for online registration and licensing of drug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday launched app for online registration and licensing of drugs.

The step was taken to revolutionize drug registration and licensing system in the country.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, pharmaceutical companies will be able to submit online applications for registration and license.

Earlier, applicants had to visit DRAP to apply for registration or licensing of drugs, he added.

He said that registration and licensing of new multinational companies is also digital under the new system.

He said that automated system will lead to increase in export and enhanced confidence of international organizations in Pakistan's medicines.

The minister said the foundation of merit and transparency has been laid in DRAP.

Due to merit and transparency, the efficiency of institutions increases significantly. This initiative will increase public confidence in the regulator.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said, "We are vigorously pursuing the implementation of reform agenda in the Ministry of Health."This initiative will promote transparency.

A complaint app was also launched by Dr. Nadeem Jan to ensure direct communication with the regulator.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said, "We are ensuring practical steps to transform DRAP on modern lines."

He said that coordinated steps are being taken to bring DRAP at par with international standards.

