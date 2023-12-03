Open Menu

Dr Nadeem To Address Global Environmental Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Dr Nadeem to address global environmental conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Top leaders of global environmental organizations will join Pakistan's Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan at the COP 28 conference in Dubai on Monday.

The minister will participate in a panel discussion to deliberate the urgent need for nations to reduce carbon emissions and purpose a way forward. In this high-level panel, the minister for health will emphasize the need for global efforts towards zero carbon emissions. Delegates from 200 countries around the world will participate in the COP 28 conference.

Dr Nadeem said that all participants of COP 28 aim to accelerate clean energy and transformation efforts in the future.

He said that in the panel, an effective strategy will be formed to reduce the emission of gases that harm the environment.

He said that the panel will also emphasize the important role of the environment in reducing carbon emissions. He said that along with emphasizing the need to reduce carbon emissions, a comprehensive debate will be started on the implementation of the agenda. Dr Nadeem said that the event will pave the way for practical and concrete steps in COP 28 conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Dubai Colombian Peso Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

19 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

19 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

19 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

19 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

19 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

19 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

19 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

19 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

20 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan