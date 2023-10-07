Open Menu

Dr Nadeem To Represent Pakistan At Regional Health Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Dr Nadeem to represent Pakistan at regional health forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan will represent Pakistan at the highest regional health forum involving 22 nations.

Speaking at Islamabad International Airport, the minister mentioned that meetings with health ministers from friendly countries haf been scheduled.

He said that during these meetings, they will discuss enhancing cooperation in the field of technology transfer for vaccine production in Pakistan.

He said that efforts would be made to ensure robust advocacy for Pakistan's hosting of the Global Health Security Summit, which was a prestigious opportunity.

The 70th session of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean Region is commencing in Cairo on October 9.

During this session, Dr. Nadeem Jan will brief on Pakistan's initiatives and challenges and present future action plans.

The Eastern Mediterranean Region, spanning from Pakistan in South Asia to Mauritania in North Africa, is the focal point of discussion.

The election of the Regional Director for WHO EMRO is also on the conference agenda, and Pakistan will cast its vote.

Dr. Nadeem Jan, on behalf of Pakistan, will also participate in the election of the Regional Director for the EMRO region.

In addition, Pakistan will present its annual performance report to the Health Ministers of the EMRO region during the conference.

Discussions during the conference will encompass topics such as universal health coverage, health emergencies, and associated challenges.

Dr. Nadeem Jan will provide insights into reforms aimed at addressing challenges in the healthcare sector.

