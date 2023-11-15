Open Menu

Dr Nadeem Visits Community Health Center

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday visited the Community Health Centre at Shah Allah Ditta.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the facilities being provided in the centre. He also inquired about the treatment of the patients coming to the centre.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the ministry has formed a comprehensive strategy for strengthening the primary health system.

He said that without strengthening the primary healthcare system, the health system cannot be strengthened.

The minister said that strengthening the primary health care system will reduce the burden of patients on big hospitals.

He said that the ministry is working to boost the mechanism of the referral system.

Dr. Nadeem said that he is personally monitoring the facilities of the primary health care centre.

He said all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the facilities of the Primary Health Care Center.

He said that universal health coverage is our priority agenda.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that upgradation of 500 basic health centres is a revolutionary historical project.

The work on the project is going on rapidly, he added.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government is ensuring the provision of quality service in hospitals.

