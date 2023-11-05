Open Menu

Dr Nadeem Visits Community Health Center G/13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Dr Nadeem visits Community Health Center G/13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday visited the Community Health Center G/13 to observe the patients' care services.

During the visit, the minister reviewed the facilities provided by the Community Health Center.

Dr. Nadeem Jan also inquired about health facilities being provided to women.

He inspected the attendance sheet of the staff and the immunization counter.

He stressed that pharmacy records should be computerized on an urgent basis.

Dr. Nadeem Jan asked to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines to patients.

He said that a population of 4,000 to 5,000 can benefit from the health facilities.

He said that an integrated strategy has been formulated to strengthen the Primary health care system.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the population of the suburbs should benefit from the facilities of the primary health care system.

He said that the Community Health Center should be fully functional. "I will monitor the facilities of the primary health care system myself."

He said women must get their children vaccinated.

He said the staff should create awareness about this hospital in social media so that more patients can benefit from the health facilities.

