Dr Nadeem visits King Hamad University of Nursing

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday visited the under-construction King Hamad University of Nursing reviewed the construction work and expressed his satisfaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday visited the under-construction King Hamad University of Nursing reviewed the construction work and expressed his satisfaction.

The project manager while giving a detailed briefing about the construction work said that the project was to be completed by the end of 2024.

The minister directed to complete the remaining work of the university within two months, on which the project manager assured to complete it within two months.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that King Hamad University of Nursing is a state-of-the-art university from which 500 nurses will receive their diplomas every year.

He said that the university is a gift from Bahrain to the government of Pakistan which has a capacity of 200 nurses to study in the nursing university.

He said that nursing was the backbone of the health sector and this sector is of utmost importance in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is facing a shortage of nurses and the government has formulated an integrated strategy to meet this shortage.

He said that large-scale reforms are underway to improve the field of nursing.