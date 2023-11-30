Dr Nadeem visits Mianwali to monitor anti-polio drive

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday demonstrated a hands-on approach to the ongoing polio campaign by visiting the nomadic population in the district of Mianwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Thursday demonstrated a hands-on approach to the ongoing polio campaign by visiting the nomadic population in the district of Mianwali.

The visit aimed to ensure that every child, including those from the nomadic community, receives the essential polio vaccinations to safeguard their health.

During the visit, the Health Minister personally checked the polio vaccination status of children and engaged with the nomadic community to understand their unique healthcare needs.

The nomadic population, predominantly from Wana, travels back seasonally, presenting a distinctive challenge in reaching and vaccinating every child.

In addition to overseeing the vaccination efforts, the health minister provided valuable insights on maintaining health and hygiene, particularly among children and mothers within the nomadic community.

Recognizing the importance of preventive measures, he advised the District Commissioner of the area to distribute bed nets to protect against vector-borne diseases.

The health minister emphasized the significance of community engagement in the success of the polio campaign and commended the nomadic population for their cooperation.

The visit aimed not only to address immediate healthcare needs but also to foster a long-term commitment to health and well-being within the nomadic community.

The District Commissioner received guidance from the health minister on implementing health and hygiene initiatives, with a focus on creating sustainable practices tailored to the nomadic lifestyle.

The provision of bed nets aligns with the broader goal of ensuring a healthier environment for the community, reducing the risk of diseases transmitted through vectors.

The health minister expressed his commitment to leaving no child behind in the fight against polio, irrespective of their geographical or seasonal mobility.

The visit to the nomadic population underscores the government's dedication to reaching every corner of the country in the quest for a polio-free Pakistan.