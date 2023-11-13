Open Menu

Dr Nadeem Visits Regional Training Institute Of Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Dr Nadeem visits regional training institute of health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan Monday visited the Regional Training Institute of Health and received briefing and inspected the attendance sheet.

He expressed displeasure over the absence of the Vice Principal.

He directed to issue explanatory letter on his continuous absence.

The minister said that all the staff would have to work with dedication and passion for development of the institution.

Dr. Nadeem Jan ensured implementation of the health sector reforms agenda, adding the government was taking practical measures to improve the health sector.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to cont ..

LHC orders Punjab govt for strict measures to control smog

2 hours ago
 New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

4 hours ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

5 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

6 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan