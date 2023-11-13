Dr Nadeem visits regional training institute of health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan Monday visited the Regional Training Institute of Health and received briefing and inspected the attendance sheet.

He expressed displeasure over the absence of the Vice Principal.

He directed to issue explanatory letter on his continuous absence.

The minister said that all the staff would have to work with dedication and passion for development of the institution.

Dr. Nadeem Jan ensured implementation of the health sector reforms agenda, adding the government was taking practical measures to improve the health sector.