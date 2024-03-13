Dr Naeem stresses to make lady health workers independent

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A dissemination event was organized by IRD in a local hotel.

Project Director EPI Sindh Dr Muhammad Naeem Rajput was the chief guest while Project Director RMNCH Sindh Lady Health Workers Dr Farhana Memon and Director Health Services.

District Health Officers of various partner organization districts and frontline health workers including lady health workers, vaccinators participated along with Dr Saqib Shaikh.

According to a release issued here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Maternal and Child Health, Ms Maryam Mehmood said that IRD has taken research-based initiatives.

While appreciating the services and leadership of IRD Global Director Dr Subhash Chandra, she said that our aim is to ensure that no child is left behind in terms of immunization.

Maryam Mehmood said that IRD always aims to make all initiatives cost-effective and equipped with modern technology.

On this occasion, the special guest, Dr Muhammad Naeem, termed the cooperation of IRD as a strong partnership and highly appreciated the steps taken for the training of frontline health workers.

Special Guest, Dr Muhammad Naeem said that to make the lady health workers independent, it is an excellent effort to provide the scooty and train them to operate it so that our lady health workers can do their work easily.

Senior Advisor of IRD, Dr. Muhammad Akram Sultan expressed his gratitude to all the participants and said that the sharing of new technology in the health sector, especially artificial intelligence, is necessary as a result of which IRD was created for the training of frontline health workers. A gamified application is an innovative example of an interesting twist in training frontline health staff, he added

On this occasion, gifts were awarded to the frontline health workers to appreciate their services.