Dr Nafees calls on Railways Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Executive Director, COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria here Tuesday called on Caretaker Minister for Railways, Communication and Maritime Affairs, Asif Ashraf Tarar .

The matters related to mutual understanding came under discussion during the meeting, said a press release issued here.