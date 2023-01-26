Dr Nafeesa condemns attack on son of Latif Khosa

Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr. Syeda Nafisa Shah on Thursday condemned an attempt on the life of Sardar Latif Khosa's son Balakh Sher Khosa and prayed for his early recovery

In a statement issued here, she said that the culprits involved in the attack should be arrested immediately.