Dr Nafeesa Condemns Bajaur blast

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah on Monday strongly condemned the Bajaur blast, in which 40 JUI-F workers, local leaders have been martyred and more than 150 injured with 16 are in critical condition.

In a statement issued here, she prays for the speedy recovery of the injured. Dr Nafeesa Shah expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the affected families.