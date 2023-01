(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), MNA, Dr Nafeesa Shah on Sunday expressed sorrow for the loss of human lives in a tragic traffic accident in Lasbela.

In her statement, issued here, she expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

She prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.