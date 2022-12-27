UrduPoint.com

Dr Nafeesa Pays Glowing Tributes To BB's Matchless Leadership

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Nafeesa Shah on Tuesday has paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary for rendering great sacrifices to strengthen democratic norms in the country.

In a statement issued here, Dr Nafeesa Shah said that BB Shaheed gave a clear road-map to strengthen democracy and brought PPP to new heights through her political wisdom and foresightedness as a matchless leader, as evident in her name 'Benazir'.

She said that the people of Pakistan were deprived of a charismatic and peerless leader on December 27, 2007 as the Daughter of East was martyred after her historical address to a mammoth public meeting in Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi.

She recalled the matchless services of the slain leader for the cause of democracy and making the country's defence strong.

