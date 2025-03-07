Dr Nafeesa Shah meets Bilawal, discusses parliamentary matters

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with National Assembly member Dr Syeda Nafisa Shah at Zardari House, where they discussed parliamentary matters, including legislation.

As the chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been actively engaged in parliamentary affairs, pushing for the party's legislative priorities and advocating for the rights of the people of Pakistan.