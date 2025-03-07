Open Menu

Dr Nafeesa Shah Meets Bilawal, Discusses Parliamentary Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with National Assembly member Dr Syeda Nafisa Shah at Zardari House, where they discussed parliamentary matters, including legislation.

According to a release on Friday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MNA Dr Syeda Nafisa Shah discussed various issues related to the party's legislative agenda and parliamentary business. The meeting underscores the importance of coordination and communication within the party on key policy matters.

As the chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been actively engaged in parliamentary affairs, pushing for the party's legislative priorities and advocating for the rights of the people of Pakistan.

