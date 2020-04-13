Dr. Nafisa Shah for working collectively against coronavirus

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah has called for a collective strategy to fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah has called for a collective strategy to fight against coronavirus.

Nafisa Shah, in a statement said Syed Murad Ali Shah had urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take lead in the fight against coronavirus, said a press release issued by party secretariat here on Monday.

She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had always talked about fighting this virus jointly.

Nafisa Shah said Pakistan did not have enough health resources so lockdown would work to save the lives of the people.

She said Pakistan should adopt one single policy to fight coronavirus and no province can alone fight with this deadly virus.