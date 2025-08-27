Dr Nafisa Shah meets with Sindh Health Minister to discuss healthcare challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In a significant meeting held on Wednesday, Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nafisa Shah met with Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho to discuss pressing health-related issues in the province. The meeting underscored the PPP's commitment to improving healthcare services and addressing the challenges faced by the healthcare sector in Sindh.

According to the statement, Dr. Nafisa Shah, a vocal advocate for healthcare reform, emphasized the need for collective efforts to overcome the healthcare challenges facing Sindh. Although specific details of the discussion were not disclosed, sources indicate that the meeting focused on exploring ways to enhance healthcare services and policies in the province.

As a seasoned politician and development expert, Dr. Shah has been instrumental in implementing various healthcare initiatives in her constituency. Her efforts to promote hepatitis vaccination drives, build schools, hospitals, and recreational centers have earned her recognition and admiration.

The meeting between Dr. Nafisa Shah and Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho highlights the PPP's dedication to prioritizing healthcare and improving the lives of citizens in Sindh. With Dr. Shah's expertise and experience in healthcare and development, her collaboration with the Sindh Health Minister is expected to yield positive outcomes for the province's healthcare sector.