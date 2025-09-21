Dr. Nafisa Shah’s Message On International Day Of Peace
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah, in her message on the International Day of Peace, on Sunday emphasized the importance of promoting global harmony and solidarity in the face of ongoing conflicts and human rights violations.
She said that the International Day of Peace serves as a reminder of the vital need to foster peace across the world. “Conflicts, genocide and human rights abuses in various parts of the world stand in stark contrast to the ideals of peace,” she noted.
Highlighting the plight of conflict-affected regions, she said, “The people of Palestine, Kashmir and other territories continue to face unimaginable hardships, displacement and loss of lives.”
Dr.
Nafisa Shah reaffirmed that the PPP has always raised its voice for peace and human rights. “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto founded the PPP to safeguard the rights of the people, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto courageously stood against dictatorship,” she stated,said in a Press Release issued here on Sunday.
Calling on the international community, she stressed the collective responsibility to resolve conflicts, ensure civilian protection and work towards peace and justice.
“We must stand in solidarity with those affected by conflicts and support their struggle for freedom, justice, and human rights,” Dr. Shah urged.
She concluded by reaffirming the need for tolerance, compassion and a renewed commitment to peace on this important day.
