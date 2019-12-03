Dr Naila given administrative charge of Poly Clinic

(@FahadShabbir)

In violation of Supreme Court orders, the Health ministry has handed over the administrative charge of Poly Clinic Hospital to a medical practitioner, Dr Naila Israr, sources said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) In violation of Supreme Court orders, the Health ministry has handed over the administrative charge of Poly Clinic Hospital to a medical practitioner, Dr Naila Israr, sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier, depotation officer, Dr Shoaib, incharge of the administrative affairs of the hospital. However, the ministry has decided to revers his services the Punjab governmnet.

There is news that the health ministry has decided to hire Dr Shoaib on contractual basis once he get retirnment.Until then, Dr Naila has been given the hospital change temporarely.It is to mention here that the administrative charge of Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) and Poly Clinic Hospital were run by Medical practioners, which is a clear the Supreme Court orders.The sources said that the ministry of health in order to keep the hospital matters under its control attentionally adopted delay tacticts.