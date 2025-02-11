Dr. Najeeba Arif's Book Launch Ceremony On Feb 12
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
National Book Foundation (NBP) would organise a launching ceremony of renowned writer and poet Dr. Najeeba Arif's book titled 'Nawah e Kazima' at its Ahmed Faraz Auditorium on February 12 at 3pm
The book Nawah e Kazima is an urdu translation of Qaseeda Burda Shareef.
Literary critic and scholar Professor Fateh Mohammad Malik would chair the launching ceremony.
Other speakers, including Rai Riaz Hussain, Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman Asim, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Dr. Saira Batool, and Abdullah Naeem would address the event.
