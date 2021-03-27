Dr, Naqibullah, DC Shehak visit Zhob Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Corona Operation Cell Dr Naqibullah Niazi along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zhob Shehak Baloch visited District Hospital Zhob and other sectors of the hospital on Saturday

They inspected the vaccination of elderly people, underway in the supervision of District Health Officer Dr Shehzada Naseer Babar, where both official were briefed regarding provision of vaccination processes in detail.

The site for PCR laboratory was also inspected and DHO Dr. Shahzada Naseer assured Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, Head of Operations Cell, to provide facilities for the laboratory.

Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, Chief of Corona Operation Cell, DC Zhob Shehak Baloch said measures were being taken to control the deadly virus by vaccination processes.

They also said latest equipment would be provided to hospital in order to give all treatment facilities to the patients in the district.