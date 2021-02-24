Dr. Naseem satisfied over implementation of Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates, Act 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The minister of Foreign Affairs and NADRA on Wednesday informed Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem about the implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, Act, 2020.

The representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) apprised the minister during a meeting held here at the Law Ministry.

Mohsin Rizvi, Project Director NADRA presented the latest statistics before the Law Minister and informed the participants of the meeting that the total number of visits that have been made to NADRA Mega Center in Islamabad in connection with the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates so far is 755.

He said that total 357 visitors were provided the information required while 36 applications were processed.

He said that six applicants had been issued the certificates to date. There were overall 129 pre-process declines, he added.

The Law Minister was also informed that a meeting between NADRA representatives and Secretary Law Punjab was held on February 19 and another one was scheduled with Secretary Law Sindh on February 25, 2021 to review the progress in the implementation of the Act in Punjab and Sindh.

Imran Mirza, Additional Secretary Administration from Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Law Minister that MoFA was planning to establish NADRA desks at 16 missions including Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Kuwait, Ankara, Toronto, Rome and Paris to facilitate the applicants who have their relatives abroad. Since 10 countries already have these desks, the total number of NADRA desks abroad would reach 26 after the addition, he added.

He said that some minor improvements were suggested during the meeting to make the system more effective and helpful for the applicants.

The Law Minister hailed the progress made so far and told the participants, further improvements in the system were expected in a couple of weeks.

Next meeting would discuss the progress made in Punjab and Sindh. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari was also present during the meeting.