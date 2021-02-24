UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Naseem Satisfied Over Implementation Of Letters Of Administration, Succession Certificates, Act 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Dr. Naseem satisfied over implementation of Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates, Act 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The minister of Foreign Affairs and NADRA on Wednesday informed Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem about the implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, Act, 2020.

The representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) apprised the minister during a meeting held here at the Law Ministry.

Mohsin Rizvi, Project Director NADRA presented the latest statistics before the Law Minister and informed the participants of the meeting that the total number of visits that have been made to NADRA Mega Center in Islamabad in connection with the issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates so far is 755.

He said that total 357 visitors were provided the information required while 36 applications were processed.

He said that six applicants had been issued the certificates to date. There were overall 129 pre-process declines, he added.

The Law Minister was also informed that a meeting between NADRA representatives and Secretary Law Punjab was held on February 19 and another one was scheduled with Secretary Law Sindh on February 25, 2021 to review the progress in the implementation of the Act in Punjab and Sindh.

Imran Mirza, Additional Secretary Administration from Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Law Minister that MoFA was planning to establish NADRA desks at 16 missions including Kuala Lumpur, Muscat, Kuwait, Ankara, Toronto, Rome and Paris to facilitate the applicants who have their relatives abroad. Since 10 countries already have these desks, the total number of NADRA desks abroad would reach 26 after the addition, he added.

He said that some minor improvements were suggested during the meeting to make the system more effective and helpful for the applicants.

The Law Minister hailed the progress made so far and told the participants, further improvements in the system were expected in a couple of weeks.

Next meeting would discuss the progress made in Punjab and Sindh. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari was also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Punjab Law Minister Kuwait Toronto Paris Rome Kuala Lumpur Muscat Progress Ankara February 2020 From

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

3 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

18 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

28 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.