Dr. Nasir calls for improving Anti-Polio micro plan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Jamal Nasir, on Friday, directed the official concerned to improve the anti-Polio micro plan devised during the previous campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-Polio arrangements along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta, he said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country polio-free.

The Commissioner, on the occasion, warned the officials that strict action would be taken against those responsible for fake entries.

Laiqat said hiding facts was not a solution to any problem, but it complicated the issue.

He informed that no polio sample has tested positive this year; however, he urged more devotion during the campaign.

The Commissioner directed the officials to remain present in the field and ensure no kids could miss immunization.

Laiqat directed to cover the missing and refusal cases by convincing the parents with the help of local community leaders and achieving the target set for the drive. He added that purpose of frequently launching campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and increase their immunity.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that over 947,000 children below five years of age would be vaccinated during a five-day anti-polio drive commencing in the district from March 13 to 19.

Sharing details of arrangements for the anti-Polio campaign, he said that 3,723 teams, including 3,272 mobile teams,289 fixed points,214 Union council medical officers and 765 area incharges, would administer polio drops during the campaign.

He informed that Polio drops would also be administered at 162 transit points in the district.