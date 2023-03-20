Dr. Nasir suspends Medical Officer over negligence

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday suspended Senior Medical Officer Rural Health Center(RHC) Baga Sheikhan Dr Murtaza for not making proper arrangements regarding 'Punjab Health Week' and not training the staff under his supervision

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday suspended Senior Medical Officer Rural Health Center(RHC) Baga Sheikhan Dr Murtaza for not making proper arrangements regarding 'Punjab Health Week' and not training the staff under his supervision.

During a visit to RHC Baga Sheikhan, Mandra and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kotha Kalan to review the arrangements made on the occasion of 'Punjab Health Week', he said strict action would be taken against those found negligent in their duties.

Dr Jamal Nasir also inquired the patients about the facilities provided at the centres and checked the stock of medicines.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the province-wide 'Punjab Health Week' at the tehsil headquarters hospital, Gujar Khan.

Addressing the inaugural function, he said that more than 400,000 people would get free of cost tests, medicines and vaccinations for eight diseases across the province.

Dr Jamal Nasir said free of cost Hepatitis A, B and C, AIDS, Diabetes, TB, Respiratory diseases, PCR tests, and vaccination would be provided during the health week.

He said that treatment facilities and medicines would also be provided to women in addition to laboratory tests.

He informed that 26 special camps had been set up in DHQs, 125 in THQ hospitals, 108 in rural health centres and 36 Primary health centres during the 'Punjab Health Week' on the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that last week a campaign was launched during which all the prisoners in all the jails across Punjab were tested free of charge. Apart from vaccination, they were also provided medicines. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director of Health Services Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, CEO of Health Dr Ehsan Ghani, and other relevant officials were also present.