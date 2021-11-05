Dr. Nauman Niaz apologizes for his misconduct with Shoaib Akhtar I

, , I

Both Dr. Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar are off air since the incident took place on Oct 27 during PTV Sports live programme “Game On Hai”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) Dr. Nauman Niaz, tv anchor and Pakistan Television host, has apologized for his misconduct with Shoaib Akhtar in a live TV show a week ago.

The ptv sports host had earlier insulted cricket star Shoaib Akhtar during a live TV show.

Both Dr. Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar were part of the panel for PTV programme “Game On Hai” on October 27 along with the guest when the incident took place. West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England Captain David Gower, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul were also the part of the panel.

Discussion was continued between Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup match which Pakistan had won by five wickets.

Shoaib Akhtar gave credit to Pakistan Super League’s Lahore Qalandar franchise which discovered Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf during the panel discussion.

He was speaking on the topic when Dr. Niaz commented: “You are being a little rude so I don't want to say this but if you're being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air,”.

The host announced break and soon after the break, Akthar apologized to the guests and announced his resignation. He said he could not continue with the programme because of how he was treated on the national television.

The clip of the incident went viral on social media and became top trend on Twitter.

Taking to notice of the incident, PTV launched an inquiry into the spat and took both Dr. Niaz and Akhtar off-air until competition of the investigation.

But now, after so much verbal brawl, Dr. Niaz has apologized from Shoaib Akhtar over what had happened during PTV Sports live programme.