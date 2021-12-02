Dr Nausheen concerned over rising HIV spread in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday expressed her serious concerns over rising rate of HIV in the country.

Addressing the World AIDS Day event held at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences here in collaboration with Association of People Living with HIV (APLHIV), she advocated for better preventive measures to avert quackery leading to emerging cause of HIV in the country.

The event was arranged by Prof. Ayesha Isani Majeed in collaboration with Asghar Satti.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Ayesha Isani Majeed mentioned her efforts undertaken as Deputy National Coordinator National AIDS Control Program that included comprehensive testing at Central Jail Rawalpindi and camps in Islamabad Capital Territory at Meharabad Abadi and Bari Imam.

She advocated for greater facilitation of HIV testing at Primary health care centres through PHC for UHC as this is the way forward to achieve the SDG 2030 goal to eradicate HIV.

Director PIMS Dr Ejaz Qadeer also addressed the event and praised the efforts by dynamic leadership and efforts of Professor Ayesha Isani Majeed for the HIV community.

He showed concerns about the rise of communicable diseases which should be tackled by the government at the primary health care level.

Asghar Satti praised the efforts of the government and especially PIMS having the largest ART centre and said that community prevention was essential for eradicating HIV at the grass root level.

Dr. Pasha from World Health Organization (WHO) spoke about the formal launch of the WHO "Consolidated Guidelines for the Prevention and Treatment of HIV and AIDS in Pakistan" on 1st December, 2021 by Dr. Mahipala Palitha, WR WHO.

Dr. Naila, incharge ART Centre PIMS highlighted the largest Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) centre situated in PIMS since 2005 with 4,000 registered patients with laboratory primary testing, viral load and PMTCT services to the HIV community.

The event ended with a note of thanks from Prof. Ayesha Isani Majeed to Dr. Nosheen Hamid, Dr. Ejaz Qadeer, APLHIV, WHO, UNDP, the community and health professionals for their participation in the World AIDS Day 2021 event at PIMS and making it a success.