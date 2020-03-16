UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Nazir Appointed As Dean Quaid-i-Azam University's Faculty Of Social Sciences

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:20 PM

Dr Nazir appointed as dean Quaid-i-Azam University's Faculty of Social Sciences

International Relations Professor Dr Nazir Hussain has been appointed as dean Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)'s Faculty of Social Sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :International Relations Professor Dr Nazir Hussain has been appointed as dean Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)'s Faculty of Social Sciences.

According to a notification issued here, the appointment has been made for three years by the president being the chancellor of the university.

Earlier, Dr Nazir Hussain was director school of politics and International Relations (SPIR), Quaid-i-Azam University (2017-2020); he is associated with the university since 1985.

He has also served as senior research fellow on middle East at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad in 2001-2002. He has over 30 years of teaching, research and administrative experience.

He has to his credit a Post-Doc Research Fellowship from the French Institute of International Relations, IFRI, Paris-France (May-November 2010). He has Post Graduate Diploma in Conflict Resolution from the University of Uppsala-Sweden (1991).

He was Visiting Fellow at the Henry L Stimson Centre, Washington DC, in summer 2000 working on 'Nuclear Risk Reduction Measures in South Asia', Research Associate with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in 1996-97 working on 'International Humanitarian Law', and Visiting Researcher at the Institute of Political and International Studies (IPIS), Tehran-Iran in summer 1995.

Prof Hussain is convener for the establishment of 'Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Studies' by the government of Pakistan since January 2020, convener of Working Group on Middle East at the National Security Division, Prime Minister's Office since December 2019; and member advisory committee for the establishment of Pakistan Media University since November 2019. He was member board of governors, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (2017-18) and member board of governors, National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, Islamabad, (2017-2019).

Prof Hussain has attended scores of national and international conferences, seminars, workshops and symposiums within and outside the country. He has written extensively on security issues in national and international research journals.

He has written 79 research articles, including two books; Strategic Dynamics of West Asia (2010), and Defence Production in the Muslim World: Limitations and Prospects (1989). He has also successfully supervised 11 PhD and 63 MPhil theses; some of which have been published as book/research articles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister World Washington Nuclear Middle East January November December 2019 2020 Muslim Post Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

36 minutes ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

37 minutes ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

40 minutes ago

US Health Agency Hacked Overnight Amid Coronavirus ..

31 seconds ago

UN Security Council 'Likely' to Postpone All Meeti ..

33 seconds ago

SNGPL annouces to continue services for customers ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.