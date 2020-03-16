International Relations Professor Dr Nazir Hussain has been appointed as dean Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)'s Faculty of Social Sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :International Relations Professor Dr Nazir Hussain has been appointed as dean Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU)'s Faculty of Social Sciences.

According to a notification issued here, the appointment has been made for three years by the president being the chancellor of the university.

Earlier, Dr Nazir Hussain was director school of politics and International Relations (SPIR), Quaid-i-Azam University (2017-2020); he is associated with the university since 1985.

He has also served as senior research fellow on middle East at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad in 2001-2002. He has over 30 years of teaching, research and administrative experience.

He has to his credit a Post-Doc Research Fellowship from the French Institute of International Relations, IFRI, Paris-France (May-November 2010). He has Post Graduate Diploma in Conflict Resolution from the University of Uppsala-Sweden (1991).

He was Visiting Fellow at the Henry L Stimson Centre, Washington DC, in summer 2000 working on 'Nuclear Risk Reduction Measures in South Asia', Research Associate with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in 1996-97 working on 'International Humanitarian Law', and Visiting Researcher at the Institute of Political and International Studies (IPIS), Tehran-Iran in summer 1995.

Prof Hussain is convener for the establishment of 'Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Studies' by the government of Pakistan since January 2020, convener of Working Group on Middle East at the National Security Division, Prime Minister's Office since December 2019; and member advisory committee for the establishment of Pakistan Media University since November 2019. He was member board of governors, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (2017-18) and member board of governors, National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, Islamabad, (2017-2019).

Prof Hussain has attended scores of national and international conferences, seminars, workshops and symposiums within and outside the country. He has written extensively on security issues in national and international research journals.

He has written 79 research articles, including two books; Strategic Dynamics of West Asia (2010), and Defence Production in the Muslim World: Limitations and Prospects (1989). He has also successfully supervised 11 PhD and 63 MPhil theses; some of which have been published as book/research articles.