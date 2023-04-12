GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Dr. Naznain Aman becomes the 1st female trophy hunter from Gilgit-Baltistan.

She managed to successfully hunt a 42" Himalayan ibex in Batura Valley (Hussaini CCHA) on 10th of April 2023.

The trophy was hunted at Qirgiz Wask at an elevation of 3500 meters above sea level about 17 km deep in the Batura Valley.

Dr. Naznain belongs to Gilgit-Baltistan.