Dr. Niamatullah Represents Turbat University In International Congress Of Zoology

Published April 02, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Dr. Niamatullah Kakar, Assistant Professor, Department of Natural and Basic Sciences, University of Turbat (UoT) presented his research work and posters in the "41st Pakistan Congress of Zoology (International)" at the University of Punjab, Lahore.

The event was organized by the Institute of Zoology, University of Punjab, and Zoology Society of Pakistan (ZSP).

Professors, researchers, and scientists from Europe, the USA, China, and Pakistan presented their research work at the conference.

Dr. Kakar, while representing the University of Turbat, presented his research work on the Characterization of Heavy Metal Contamination in Water and Fish.

Dr. Kakar further presented a poster presentation titled "Deciphering the effect of locally circulating SARS_CoV-2 variants on the hematological profile of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected patients".

The research work of Dr. Kakar was highly appreciated by the organizers and participants.

