Dr. Niaz Abbasi Assumes Charge As Secretary Information Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:51 PM

Dr. Niaz Abbasi assumes charge as Secretary Information Sindh

Dr. Niaz Ali Abbasi has assumed the charge as Secretary Information department Government of Sindh here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Dr. Niaz Ali Abbasi has assumed the charge as Secretary Information department Government of Sindh here on Wednesday.

Dr. Niaz has called an introductory meeting of all the Directors of the Information Department on February 08, at 2 pm here, said a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

