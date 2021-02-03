Dr. Niaz Abbasi Assumes Charge As Secretary Information Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Dr. Niaz Ali Abbasi has assumed the charge as Secretary Information department Government of Sindh here on Wednesday.
Dr. Niaz has called an introductory meeting of all the Directors of the Information Department on February 08, at 2 pm here, said a statement.