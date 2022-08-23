UrduPoint.com

Dr Nida Defends Thesis On Use Of Nutritional Supplements And Hormones By Gym Users

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Dr Nida defends thesis on use of nutritional supplements and hormones by gym users

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH) scholar, Dr Nida Azhar, on Tuesday successfully defended her thesis "Frequency of use of nutritional supplements and hormones: A study of selected gym users in Karachi".

She completed her research work under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr Zaeema Ahmer of APPNA Institute of Public Health-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (AIPH-JSMU)on the subject The thesis defence seminar was assessed by the research committee members and ASRB observer, including two external examiners, Assistant Professor school of Public Health, Dow University of Health Sciences Dr Shah Kamal Hashmi, and Professor Dr Bazmi Inam, Department of Community Medicine, Institute of Medical Science, Bahawalpur who joined the session virtually.

Professor Syed Masroor Ahmed, Department of Medicine, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre was present as the internal examiner, while Director Research Department Professor Dr Huma Shareef served as the neutral chair.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

3 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

1 hour ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

1 hour ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

2 hours ago
 Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.