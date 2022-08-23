Dr Nida defends thesis on use of nutritional supplements and hormones by gym users

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH) scholar, Dr Nida Azhar, on Tuesday successfully defended her thesis "Frequency of use of nutritional supplements and hormones: A study of selected gym users in Karachi".

She completed her research work under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr Zaeema Ahmer of APPNA Institute of Public Health-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (AIPH-JSMU)on the subject The thesis defence seminar was assessed by the research committee members and ASRB observer, including two external examiners, Assistant Professor school of Public Health, Dow University of Health Sciences Dr Shah Kamal Hashmi, and Professor Dr Bazmi Inam, Department of Community Medicine, Institute of Medical Science, Bahawalpur who joined the session virtually.

Professor Syed Masroor Ahmed, Department of Medicine, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre was present as the internal examiner, while Director Research Department Professor Dr Huma Shareef served as the neutral chair.