Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A delegation led by Convenor Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights/Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of Science & Technology, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan called on Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Monday.

The delegation included Manager (Special Initiatives) Syed Hazik Bukhari, Deputy Manager (Special Initiatives) Ms. Iffat Pervaz and Deputy Manager (Media) Mujtaba Baig, Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights of the National Assembly.

Dr. Khalid said that Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights is playing a positive role in imparting quality education to the youth of Pakistan. He especially emphasised that the caucus is working tirelessly in addressing the issue of Out of school Children in the country.

He said that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training played a critical role in establishing Education Emergency to focus on the pressing issue of out-of-school children (OOSC) across the country.

Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan said that the caucus is working on developing a report which will provide actionable solution to address the issue of Out of School Children across Pakistan.

She said that the caucus has had consultations with all provincial governments which has provided valuable findings, highlighting key challenges and offering recommendations from all provinces.

Dr. Khalid said that the Education Ministry will work hand in hand with the caucus in developing the said report by enabling exchange of data regarding the Out of School Children.

He said that PIE has played a crucial role in gathering the relevant data which has allowed the Education Ministry to develop and implement effective interventions. He said that meals program and free transportation are such measures that have greatly increased the enrolment rates and reduced the drop out rates in Islamabad.

Dr. Khalid said that the cause of providing education to all is the highest of all causes. He said that we will not ignore any underdeveloped area of Pakistan. He specially highlighted the conditions of slums in Karachi and said that all rural areas need special attention.