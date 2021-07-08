Dr Nishtar briefs Pakistani community in New York about Ehsaas programmes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar in a meeting held with the UN Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), Mr Liu Zhenmin discussed ways to ensure the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The SAPM was accompanied by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations New York, Ambassador Munir Akram during the meeting held in New York, said a message received here.

The SAPM also met various members of the New York-based Pakistani community and briefed them on the steps being taken under the Ehsaas programme.

Dr Nishtar replied various questions from the participants regarding the provision and management of funds, programme access and scope and monitoring procedures.

She mentioned that the Ehsaas programme was being run without any political pressure.

The government is working to make it fully digital in order to ensure transparency in the provision and management of funds, she added.

Ehsaas programme is considered as a major social protection programme at home and abroad and being implemented through 34 working agencies.

Dr Nishtar left for Pakistan after successfully representing Pakistan at the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF).

The High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is the United Nations' Primary platform for pursuing and reviewing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The HLPF 2021 meeting is going on under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council from July 06-15, 2021.