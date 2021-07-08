UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Nishtar Briefs Pakistani Community In New York About Ehsaas Programmes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Dr Nishtar briefs Pakistani community in New York about Ehsaas programmes

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar in a meeting held with the UN Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), Mr Liu Zhenmin discussed ways to ensure the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The SAPM was accompanied by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations New York, Ambassador Munir Akram during the meeting held in New York, said a message received here.

The SAPM also met various members of the New York-based Pakistani community and briefed them on the steps being taken under the Ehsaas programme.

Dr Nishtar replied various questions from the participants regarding the provision and management of funds, programme access and scope and monitoring procedures.

She mentioned that the Ehsaas programme was being run without any political pressure.

The government is working to make it fully digital in order to ensure transparency in the provision and management of funds, she added.

Ehsaas programme is considered as a major social protection programme at home and abroad and being implemented through 34 working agencies.

Dr Nishtar left for Pakistan after successfully representing Pakistan at the United Nations High Level Political Forum (HLPF).

The High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is the United Nations' Primary platform for pursuing and reviewing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The HLPF 2021 meeting is going on under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council from July 06-15, 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister United Nations New York July From Government

Recent Stories

Never thought of calling England tour after Corona ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan suffers major blow ahead of England ODIs

21 minutes ago

FIA gives 30-day time to Hamza Shehbaz to submit a ..

29 minutes ago

DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in e ..

31 minutes ago

New Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 H ..

35 minutes ago

President of Pakistan Business Council granted UAE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.